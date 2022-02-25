2013 Lexus ES 350

$16,988 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 0 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8374710

8374710 Stock #: 010304

010304 VIN: jthbk1gg7d2010304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 010304

Mileage 148,025 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.