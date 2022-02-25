Menu
2013 Lexus ES 350

148,025 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2013 Lexus ES 350

2013 Lexus ES 350

3.5L

2013 Lexus ES 350

3.5L

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

148,025KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8374710
  Stock #: 010304
  VIN: jthbk1gg7d2010304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 010304
  • Mileage 148,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean! Well Kept Car! Clean CarFax! Top Features Push Button Start Tinted Windows Sunroof Leather Interior Drive Mode Selector Satellite Radio and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

