2013 Mazda MAZDA3

98,891 KM

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

98,891KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7470807
  • Stock #: 847449
  • VIN: Jm1bl1v70d1847449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 847449
  • Mileage 98,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof! Safety Included! Top Features Bluetooth Steering Wheel Controls Alloy Wheels Sunroof Tinted Windows CD Player and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

