2013 Nissan Pathfinder

3.5L SL 4WD

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

3.5L SL 4WD

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,961KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4714569
  • Stock #: 602507
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM3DC602507
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

AWD, Leather & Clean CarFax!!! Top Features - Fog Lights - Homelink - Digital Compass - Heated Front & Rear Seats - Rearview Camera - Bluetooth - Cruise Control and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

