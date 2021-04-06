Menu
2013 Subaru Outback

231,973 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

231,973KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6826475
  Stock #: TC257254
  VIN: 4S4BRGBC0D3257254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC257254
  • Mileage 231,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Credit-Zone Canada (A division of Durham Auto Sales) has been providing excellent credit services to thousands of families for almost 25 years . Good credit, bad credit or no credit, if you are new to Canada, our credit professionals are committed to helping you secure the vehicle you need. Apply online and our team WILL contact you within 24 hours . Rates are as low as 5.9%-29.99% OAC. Payments dependent on year, price, model & down payment on vehicle. You are our priority and we will help you get in to a vehicle today. Call or email us today for all your financing needs.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Rear Defroster
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

