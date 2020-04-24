Menu
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0L 5dr CVT 2.0i

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0L 5dr CVT 2.0i

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$11,688

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,381KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4916292
  • Stock #: 214325
  • VIN: JF2GPACC9D2214325
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Safety & Oil Change Included! Clean CarFax! Top Features – All Wheel Drive – Tinted Windows – Fog Lights – Power Locks & Windows – Bluetooth – CD Player – Steering Wheel Controls and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

