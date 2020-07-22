Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

135,285 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

5dr CVT 2.0i w-Limited Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

5dr CVT 2.0i w-Limited Pkg

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 5690193
  2. 5690193
  3. 5690193
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

135,285KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5690193
  • Stock #: US4830
  • VIN: JF2GPAKC2D2817697

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10526 kilometers below market average! 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Limited AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC Priced to bring you the Best Value. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD
 32,093 KM
$27,300 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord
 18,061 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 179,497 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory