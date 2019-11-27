Clean CarFax!!!



Come check out our 2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon 2.0L TDI Highline!! This wagon includes RNS 315 Navigation System and comes with a Stunning Deep Black Pearl Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Tinted Windows, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Control, Media Device Interface (MDI) w/ iPod Connectivity, Cruise Control, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, and much more!!



AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!



Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!



Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!



*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Safety Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control

Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior Comfort Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Additional Features Navigation System

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

