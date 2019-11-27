Menu
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

4DR TDI DSG HIGHLINE

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

4DR TDI DSG HIGHLINE

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,361KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4389573
  • Stock #: 684246
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ0DM684246
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Clean CarFax!!!

Come check out our 2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon 2.0L TDI Highline!! This wagon includes RNS 315 Navigation System and comes with a Stunning Deep Black Pearl Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Tinted Windows, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Control, Media Device Interface (MDI) w/ iPod Connectivity, Cruise Control, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, and much more!!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

