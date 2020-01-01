Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L TSI Trendline Manual

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L TSI Trendline Manual

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,740KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4505670
  • Stock #: 437493
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ9DM437493
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety Included!!!

Come check out our 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TSI Trendline+!! This sedan includes Connectivity Package, Engine Block Heater + Fog Lights and comes with a Stunning Candy White Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Manual Climate Control, Leather Wrap Wheel, Media Device Interface (MDI) w/ iPod Connectivity, Split-folding Rear Seats, 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System and much more!!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

