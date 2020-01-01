Safety Included!!!



Come check out our 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TSI Trendline+!! This sedan includes Connectivity Package, Engine Block Heater + Fog Lights and comes with a Stunning Candy White Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Manual Climate Control, Leather Wrap Wheel, Media Device Interface (MDI) w/ iPod Connectivity, Split-folding Rear Seats, 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System and much more!!



AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!



Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!



Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!



*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Safety Fog Lights

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.