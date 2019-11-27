Highline!!!



Come check out our 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.0L TDI Highline!! This sedan includes RNS 510 Navigation System, Sport Package and comes with a Stunning Tungsten Silver Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Wont Last Long Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Power Sunroof, Fog Lights, KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Homelink, Heated Front Seats, Media Device Interface (MDI) w/ iPod Connectivity, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Fender Premium Audio, Rearview Camera, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Alarm System, and much more!!



AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!



Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!



Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask!



*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Safety Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

remote start

Adaptive Cruise Control

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Home Link System

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.