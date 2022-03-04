Menu
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

155,759 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

$13,988

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Comfortline

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Comfortline

Location

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

155,759KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8636882
  • Stock #: 508804
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX2DW508804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 508804
  • Mileage 155,759 KM

Vehicle Description

Pano Roof! 4MOTION! Clean CarFax! Top Features Rearview Camera Tinted Windows Fog Lights Leather Interior Heated Exterior Mirrors Alloy Wheels Bluetooth and Satellite Radio and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

