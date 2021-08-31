2014 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Includes quattro with Navigation Package, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Rearview Camera, Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Rain Sensors, Heated Seats, Advanced Key, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Split Folding Rear Seats, Xenon Headlights, Alloy Wheels and MUCH more. Colour: Monsoon Grey Metallic on Black. Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
