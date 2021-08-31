Menu
2014 Audi Q5

142,650 KM

Details Description Features

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2014 Audi Q5

2014 Audi Q5

3.0T Progressiv + Nav | Pano Roof | Rear Cam

2014 Audi Q5

3.0T Progressiv + Nav | Pano Roof | Rear Cam

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

142,650KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7768641
  Stock #: 038942
  VIN: WA1CMCFP5EA038942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 038942
  • Mileage 142,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes quattro with Navigation Package, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Rearview Camera, Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Rain Sensors, Heated Seats, Advanced Key, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Split Folding Rear Seats, Xenon Headlights, Alloy Wheels and MUCH more. Colour: Monsoon Grey Metallic on Black. Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

