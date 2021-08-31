2014 Audi Q5

$24,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 6 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7768641

7768641 Stock #: 038942

038942 VIN: WA1CMCFP5EA038942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 038942

Mileage 142,650 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Satellite Radio Digital clock Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.