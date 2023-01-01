Menu
2014 BMW 5 Series

207,312 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2014 BMW 5 Series

2014 BMW 5 Series

2.0L xDrive! Safety Included!

2014 BMW 5 Series

2.0L xDrive! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

207,312KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287390
  • Stock #: opc219767
  • VIN: WBA5A7C52ED219767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc219767
  • Mileage 207,312 KM

Vehicle Description

xDrive! Safety Included!

Top Features

Navigation System
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Premium Harman Kardon Audio
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Port

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

