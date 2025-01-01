$26,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX WORK TRUCK W/1WT
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX WORK TRUCK W/1WT
Location
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
905-666-2628
Certified
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,741 KM
Vehicle Description
amazing condition plow truck! 3 inch rough country lift kit, all new fluids. Only plowed personal property, one owner truck, stored indoors, 4 toyo snow tires, undercoated, 7and a half blizzard plow.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-666-XXXX(click to show)
905-666-2628
Alternate Numbers905-427-4323
+ taxes & licensing
905-666-2628