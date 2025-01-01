Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>amazing condition plow truck! 3 inch rough country lift kit, all new fluids. Only plowed personal property, one owner truck, stored indoors, 4 toyo snow tires, undercoated, 7and a half blizzard plow.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

148,741 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX WORK TRUCK W/1WT

Watch This Vehicle
12102988

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX WORK TRUCK W/1WT

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

  1. 1737132883
  2. 1737132886
  3. 1737132888
  4. 1737132884
  5. 1737132886
  6. 1737132884
  7. 1737132880
  8. 1737132887
  9. 1737132888
  10. 1737132890
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,741KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1gcvkpec2ez387522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,741 KM

Vehicle Description

amazing condition plow truck! 3 inch rough country lift kit, all new fluids. Only plowed personal property, one owner truck, stored indoors, 4 toyo snow tires, undercoated, 7and a half blizzard plow.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX WORK TRUCK W/1WT for sale in Whitby, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX WORK TRUCK W/1WT 148,741 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Whitby, ON
2012 GMC Savana Cargo Van 150,102 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge for sale in Whitby, ON
2013 Ford Edge 152,284 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-2628

Alternate Numbers
905-427-4323
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500