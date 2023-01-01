Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

107,216 KM

$20,988

$20,988
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5.3L LT! Ext Cab! RWD! Clean CarFax!

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5.3L LT! Ext Cab! RWD! Clean CarFax!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

107,216KM
  • Listing ID: 9982946
  • Stock #: opc108913
  • VIN: 1GCRCREC1EZ108913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,216 KM

Vehicle Description

LT! Ext Cab! RWD! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Rearview Camera
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Port
Auxiliary Outlet
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tinted Windows

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

tinted windows

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

