2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$20,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 2 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9982946

9982946 Stock #: opc108913

opc108913 VIN: 1GCRCREC1EZ108913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Granite Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,216 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.