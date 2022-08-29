2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,295 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9042637

9042637 VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER475641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,058 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Knee Air Bag

