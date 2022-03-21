$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
214,243KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8806418
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF5EFB05102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,243 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
