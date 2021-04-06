Menu
2014 Honda Civic

150,161 KM

Details

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan 1.8L LX

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan 1.8L LX

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

150,161KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6880209
  Stock #: 023953
  VIN: 2HGFB2F56EH023953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 023953
  • Mileage 150,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Sunroof! Top Features Sunroof Rearview Camera Bluetooth Push Button Start Tinted Windows and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

