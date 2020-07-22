+ taxes & licensing
855-666-1772
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
Have You Considered a New CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $85.07 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! 2014 Honda CR-V Blue EX AWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Priced to bring you the Best Value, As-Is - This vehicle is being sold "As-Is", AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
