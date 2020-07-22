Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

171,243 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

171,243KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5690217
  • Stock #: AS4898
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H57EH104207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Have You Considered a New CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $85.07 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! 2014 Honda CR-V Blue EX AWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Priced to bring you the Best Value, As-Is - This vehicle is being sold "As-Is", AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Premium Audio

