2014 Honda Odyssey

176,953 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

2.5L EX

2014 Honda Odyssey

2.5L EX

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

176,953KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6687947
  • Stock #: 502149
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H64EB502149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 502149
  • Mileage 176,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Sunroof & Very Well Kept Car! Top Features Sunroof Rearview Camera Push Button Start Navigation System Bluetooth Satellite Radio and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

