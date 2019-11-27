Menu
2014 Jayco Jay Feather

Jayco Jay Feather X17Z

2014 Jayco Jay Feather

Jayco Jay Feather X17Z

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$13,500

  • Listing ID: 4389594
  • Stock #: 4995A
  • VIN: 1UJBJHAH6G1JZ0125
Body Style
Travel Trailer
*USED* 2014 Jayco Jay Feather X17Z Hybrid Trailer

Unloaded Vehicle Weight (lbs): 2,810

Sleeps 6-8 people

Outside shower
Oven
Water heater bypass
Self-supporting, lockable tent ends with 1,100-lb. capacity
& much more!
Contact for details: 905-697-0678

