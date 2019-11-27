Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 194,312KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4365693
  • Stock #: 692933
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM6EC692933
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Clean CarFax & Safety + E-Tested!!!

Come check out our 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 3.5L SL!! This SUV comes with a Stunning Black Exterior on a Gorgeous Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Tinted Windows, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Locks and Windows, Remote Start, Heated Front & Rear Seats, 7-Seater, Push Button Start, Drive Mode Selector, Heater Mirrors, Cruise Control and much more!!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Additional Features
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

