Clean CarFax & Safety + E-Tested!!!



Come check out our 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 3.5L SL!! This SUV comes with a Stunning Black Exterior on a Gorgeous Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Tinted Windows, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Locks and Windows, Remote Start, Heated Front & Rear Seats, 7-Seater, Push Button Start, Drive Mode Selector, Heater Mirrors, Cruise Control and much more!!



AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!



Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!



Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!



*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Safety Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Bluetooth Convenience remote start

Adaptive Cruise Control Additional Features Power Lift Gates

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.