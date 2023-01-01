$9,900+ tax & licensing
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Whitby Toyota
905-668-4792
2014 Toyota Corolla
2014 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
269,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10427238
- Stock #: U9595A
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2EC164686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 269,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1