Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Corolla

269,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
269,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10427238
  • Stock #: U9595A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2EC164686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 269,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Toyota

2014 Toyota Corolla S
 269,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix XR
 228,631 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Corolla ...
 13,522 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

Call Dealer

905-668-XXXX

(click to show)

905-668-4792

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory