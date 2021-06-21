Menu
2014 Volkswagen Beetle

93,566 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe Comfortline

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe Comfortline

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

93,566KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7470798
  • Stock #: 646188
  • VIN: 3VWJ07AT7EM646188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Uni
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 646188
  • Mileage 93,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof! Clean CarFax! Top Features Panoramic Power Sunroof Bluetooth Satellite Radio CD Player Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

