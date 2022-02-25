Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

163,475 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Sedan 1.8L Highline

Location

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

163,475KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8374695
  VIN: 3VWL07AJ9EM269192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Included! Top Features Sunroof Tinted Windows Fog Lights Push Button Start Leather Interior Bluetooth and Satellite Radio KESSY Keyless Access and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

