2015 Acura TLX Crystal Black Pearl Elite SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V



Priced to bring you the Best Value, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Premium Milano Perforated Leather Trimmed Seats, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry.



Awards:

* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+



Reviews:

* Many owners appreciate the TLXs up-level features including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that just right range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLXs AWD system requires none of the drivers attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio

MP3 CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Navigation System

Heads-Up Display

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Driver Side Airbag

