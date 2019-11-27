300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 55273 kilometers below market average!
2015 Acura TLX Crystal Black Pearl Elite SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V
Priced to bring you the Best Value, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Premium Milano Perforated Leather Trimmed Seats, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Many owners appreciate the TLXs up-level features including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that just right range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLXs AWD system requires none of the drivers attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca
