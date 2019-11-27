Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Acura TLX

Sh-Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura TLX

Sh-Awd

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 4381701
  2. 4381701
Contact Seller

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,676KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4381701
  • Stock #: US2570
  • VIN: 19UUB3F78FA801538
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 55273 kilometers below market average!

2015 Acura TLX Crystal Black Pearl Elite SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V

Priced to bring you the Best Value, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Premium Milano Perforated Leather Trimmed Seats, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry.

Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!"


No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
* Many owners appreciate the TLXs up-level features including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that just right range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLXs AWD system requires none of the drivers attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 101,257 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Odyssey 4...
 57,133 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord
 21,457 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Send A Message