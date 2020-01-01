Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi A4

168,004 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A4

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort plus quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort plus quattro

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6220206
  2. 6220206
  3. 6220206
  4. 6220206
  5. 6220206
  6. 6220206
  7. 6220206
  8. 6220206
  9. 6220206
  10. 6220206
  11. 6220206
  12. 6220206
  13. 6220206
  14. 6220206
  15. 6220206
  16. 6220206
  17. 6220206
  18. 6220206
  19. 6220206
  20. 6220206
  21. 6220206
  22. 6220206
  23. 6220206
  24. 6220206
  25. 6220206
  26. 6220206
  27. 6220206
  28. 6220206
Contact Seller

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

168,004KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6220206
  • Stock #: 035028
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL4FN035028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 035028
  • Mileage 168,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Included! Top Features Sunroof Fog Lights Bi-Xenon Headlights Leather Interior Power Locks, Seats & Windows Bluetooth and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2016 Nissan Rogue 2....
 33,854 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Kicks 1....
 64,722 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 154,900 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory