2015 Audi A4

180,545 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2015 Audi A4

2015 Audi A4

2.0L Progressiv quattro

2015 Audi A4

2.0L Progressiv quattro

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

180,545KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8975095
  Stock #: 029033
  VIN: WAUFFCFL9FN029033

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 029033
  Mileage 180,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Included! Top Features Push Button Start Navigation System Rearview Camera Heated Exterior Mirrors Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Bi-Xenon Headlights and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

