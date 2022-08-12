$14,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A4
2.0L Progressiv quattro
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$14,988
- Listing ID: 8975095
- Stock #: 029033
- VIN: WAUFFCFL9FN029033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,545 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Included! Top Features Push Button Start Navigation System Rearview Camera Heated Exterior Mirrors Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Bi-Xenon Headlights and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!
Vehicle Features
