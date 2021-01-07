Menu
2015 Audi A5

151,921 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2015 Audi A5

2015 Audi A5

2.0L Progressiv

2015 Audi A5

2.0L Progressiv

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

151,921KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6479737
  Stock #: 056988
  VIN: WAUSFBFR1FA056988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 056988
  • Mileage 151,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Competition Package! Rare Manual! Top Features Sunroof Leather Interior Push Button Start Navigation System Rearview Camera Climate Control Tinted Windows Bluetooth and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

