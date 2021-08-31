Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi Q3

80,908 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q3

2015 Audi Q3

Q3 2.0T Technik + Nav Pkg | Pano Roof | Rear Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi Q3

Q3 2.0T Technik + Nav Pkg | Pano Roof | Rear Cam

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 7623709
  2. 7623709
  3. 7623709
  4. 7623709
  5. 7623709
  6. 7623709
  7. 7623709
  8. 7623709
  9. 7623709
  10. 7623709
  11. 7623709
  12. 7623709
  13. 7623709
  14. 7623709
  15. 7623709
  16. 7623709
  17. 7623709
  18. 7623709
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,908KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7623709
  • Stock #: 008251
  • VIN: WA1GFEFS6FR008251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 008251
  • Mileage 80,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Navigation Package, A/C, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Rain Sensors, Rearview Camera, Backup Sensors, Navigation System, Advanced Key, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Split Folding Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Monsoon Grey Metallic on Chestnut. Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 134,560 KM
$43,000 + tax & lic
2019 Honda HR-V 2.0L...
 37,342 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 33,199 KM
$58,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory