+ taxes & licensing
855-666-1772
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
855-666-1772
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15971 kilometers below market average! 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Gray 2LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, 16 Painted Aluminum Wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Meridian Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1