Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

147,110 KM

Details Description Features

$13,213

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,213

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

  1. 6826469
  2. 6826469
  3. 6826469
  4. 6826469
  5. 6826469
  6. 6826469
  7. 6826469
  8. 6826469
  9. 6826469
  10. 6826469
  11. 6826469
Contact Seller

$13,213

+ taxes & licensing

147,110KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6826469
  • Stock #: TC122836
  • VIN: 2GNALAEKXF6122836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC122836
  • Mileage 147,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Credit-Zone Canada (A division of Durham Auto Sales) has been providing excellent credit services to thousands of families for almost 25 years . Good credit, bad credit or no credit, if you are new to Canada, our credit professionals are committed to helping you secure the vehicle you need. Apply online and our team WILL contact you within 24 hours . Rates are as low as 5.9%-29.99% OAC. Payments dependent on year, price, model & down payment on vehicle. You are our priority and we will help you get in to a vehicle today. Call or email us today for all your financing needs.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear Defroster
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Durham Auto Sales

2016 Ford Escape SE
 107,303 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 243,786 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 129,986 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-3663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory