2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

14,822 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

14,822KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8624654
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR537129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,822 KM

Vehicle Description

This van is literally in immaculate condition.  Has special needs custom ramp/lift installed. Sold certified. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

