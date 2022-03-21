Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8930431
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR617167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

