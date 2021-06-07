Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Forest River Cherokee

0 KM

Details Description

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2015 Forest River Cherokee

2015 Forest River Cherokee

274VFK

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Forest River Cherokee

274VFK

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 7295777
  2. 7295777
  3. 7295777
  4. 7295777
  5. 7295777
  6. 7295777
  7. 7295777
  8. 7295777
  9. 7295777
Contact Seller

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7295777
  • Stock #: 5827A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*USED* 2015 Forest River Cherokee 274VFK Travel Trailer Sleeps 10 people w/ 1 Slide Out Includes: High-Rise Faucet Flush Floor Slide Out Pedestal Dinette Table 3 Burner High Output Cooktop Double Door Refrigerator Patio Awning For Details, Call us @1-905-697-0678 or Text us @1-365-800-0160 All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes. *Plus PDI, Admin, Security Registration*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2015 Forest River Ch...
 0 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 51,521 KM
$50,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 42,396 KM
$50,000 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory