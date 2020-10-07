2015 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Auto On/Off Headlamps Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.