2015 GMC Acadia

124,619 KM

Details Description Features

$18,435

+ tax & licensing
$18,435

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

2015 GMC Acadia

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

$18,435

+ taxes & licensing

124,619KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6133068
  • Stock #: 108548TC
  • VIN: 1GKKRPKD7FJ108548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 108548TC
  • Mileage 124,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Credit-Zone Canada (A division of Durham Auto Sales) has been providing excellent credit services to thousands of families for almost 25 years . Good credit, bad credit or no credit, if you are new to Canada, our credit professionals are committed to helping you secure the vehicle you need. Apply online and our team WILL contact you within 24 hours . Rates are as low as 5.9%-29.99% OAC. Payments dependent on year, price, model & down payment on vehicle. You are our priority and we will help you get in to a vehicle today. Call or email us today for all your financing needs.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

