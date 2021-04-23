Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

61,119 KM

Details Description Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L SLT

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 7011035
  2. 7011035
  3. 7011035
  4. 7011035
  5. 7011035
  6. 7011035
  7. 7011035
  8. 7011035
  9. 7011035
  10. 7011035
  11. 7011035
  12. 7011035
  13. 7011035
  14. 7011035
  15. 7011035
  16. 7011035
  17. 7011035
  18. 7011035
  19. 7011035
  20. 7011035
  21. 7011035
  22. 7011035
Contact Seller

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

61,119KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7011035
  • Stock #: 417467
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC5FG417467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,119 KM

Vehicle Description

SLT w/ Nav! Low Kms! Top Features Rearview Camera Power Seats, Locks & Windows Navigation System Fog Lights Bluetooth and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 18,000 KM
$86,600 + tax & lic
2020 Jayco Eagle 330...
 0 KM
$58,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 51,156 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory