Menu
Account
Sign In
FWD

2015 Honda Civic

306,475 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
306,475KM
VIN 2HGFB2F57FH024059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 34006A
  • Mileage 306,475 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Whitby Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade for sale in Whitby, ON
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade 68,626 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus RX rx 350 for sale in Whitby, ON
2023 Lexus RX rx 350 15,538 KM $55,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Whitby, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 LE 228,281 KM $6,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-668-XXXX

(click to show)

905-668-4792

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic