Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

104,553 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

COUPE 1.8L LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

COUPE 1.8L LX

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6864951
  2. 6864951
  3. 6864951
  4. 6864951
  5. 6864951
  6. 6864951
  7. 6864951
  8. 6864951
  9. 6864951
  10. 6864951
  11. 6864951
  12. 6864951
  13. 6864951
  14. 6864951
  15. 6864951
  16. 6864951
  17. 6864951
  18. 6864951
  19. 6864951
  20. 6864951
  21. 6864951
  22. 6864951
  23. 6864951
  24. 6864951
Contact Seller

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

104,553KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6864951
  • Stock #: 002175
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B52FH002175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 002175
  • Mileage 104,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Sunroof! Top Features Sunroof Tinted Windows Bluetooth Rearview Camera Push Button Start Remote Start and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
remote start
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 60,111 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 38,695 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 2.5l...
 27,322 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory