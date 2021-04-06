$10,988 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 5 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6864951

6864951 Stock #: 002175

002175 VIN: 2HGFG3B52FH002175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 002175

Mileage 104,553 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

