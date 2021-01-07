Menu
2015 Hyundai Genesis

84,781 KM

$16,488

$16,488
$16,488

$16,488

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2015 Hyundai Genesis

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.6L V6 Man

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.6L V6 Man

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

84,781KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6562198
  • Stock #: 130321
  • VIN: KMHHU6KJ3FU130321

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 130321
  • Mileage 84,781 KM

Clean Carfax! V6! Top Features Bluetooth Sunroof Tinted Windows Bi-Xenon Headlights Fog Lights Rearview Camera and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

