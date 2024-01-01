$9,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
200,919KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMDS9FW630054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 33503A
- Mileage 200,919 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4 / 5-PASSENGER
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Whitby Toyota
905-668-4792
2015 Jeep Cherokee