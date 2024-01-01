Menu
4X4 / 5-PASSENGER

2015 Jeep Cherokee

200,919 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

200,919KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMDS9FW630054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 33503A
  • Mileage 200,919 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 / 5-PASSENGER

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

