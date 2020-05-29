Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2.0L GS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2.0L GS

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,733KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5136131
  • Stock #: 211943
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V76FM211943
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Clean CarFax! Leather Interior! Top Features Rearview Camera Fog Lights Push Button Start Leather Seats Bluetooth CD Player Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

