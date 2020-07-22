Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

52,019 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 5419142
  2. 5419142
  3. 5419142
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

52,019KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5419142
  • Stock #: US4005
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U75FM222790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # US4005
  • Mileage 52,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 36161 kilometers below market average! 2015 Mazda Mazda3 Meteor Gray Mica GX Sport FWD 6-Speed SKYACTIV-MT Manual I4 Priced to bring you the Best Value, At Home Test Drive Available!, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bucket Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2019 Acura TLX Sh-Aw...
 5,512 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen Rabb...
 232,454 KM
$900 + tax & lic
2002 Honda Accord
 202,590 KM
$900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory