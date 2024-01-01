$7,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,619KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MT9FC919252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 33903A
- Mileage 208,619 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FWD
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Whitby Toyota
2019 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 104,642 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Matrix XR 207,010 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus ES ES 350 116,073 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Email Whitby Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-668-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Whitby Toyota
905-668-4792
2015 Nissan Rogue