2015 Nissan Rogue

2.5L S FWD 4dr

2015 Nissan Rogue

2.5L S FWD 4dr

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,845KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4714575
  • Stock #: 798771
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT7FC798771
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Clean CarFax!!!! Top Features - LED Daytime Running Lights - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Hill Start Assist - Brake Assist - Climate Control - Rearview Camera - Cruise Control - Bluetooth -Satellite Radio AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

