2015 Nissan Sentra

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Windows Rear Defroster Safety Power Brakes

DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.