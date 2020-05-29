Menu
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,206KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5201498
  • Stock #: TC637428
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP8FL637428
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Credit-Zone Canada (A division of Durham Auto Sales) has been providing excellent credit services to thousands of families for almost 25 years . Good credit, bad credit or no credit, if you are new to Canada, our credit professionals are committed to helping you secure the vehicle you need.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

