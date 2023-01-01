Menu
2015 Subaru Impreza

64,752 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2015 Subaru Impreza

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0L Limited

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0L Limited

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

64,752KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9458548
  • Stock #: 005508
  • VIN: JF1GJAP6XFH005508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 005508
  • Mileage 64,752 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Local Trade-In! Safety Included! Top Features Sunroof Navigation System Rear View Camera Bluetooth Phone Connectivity AWD Leather Interior Alloy Wheels Fog Lights and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

