Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

178,619 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

1.8L S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

1.8L S

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 9284005
  2. 9284005
  3. 9284005
  4. 9284005
  5. 9284005
  6. 9284005
  7. 9284005
  8. 9284005
  9. 9284005
  10. 9284005
  11. 9284005
  12. 9284005
  13. 9284005
  14. 9284005
  15. 9284005
  16. 9284005
  17. 9284005
  18. 9284005
Contact Seller

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

178,619KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9284005
  • Stock #: 445394
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1FC445394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 445394
  • Mileage 178,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof! Safety Included! Top Features Rear View Camera Sunroof Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Auxiliary Outlet USB Connection Port Push Button Start Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather Interior and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Front Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2017 Honda Accord Se...
 111,198 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 79,771 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 71,584 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory