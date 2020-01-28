Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L TSI Trendline+

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L TSI Trendline+

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$12,688

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,734KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4611876
  • Stock #: 306972
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3FM306972
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Very Well Kept Car!!! Locally Traded In + Clean CarFax!!!


Top Features

- Media Device Interface (MDI) w/ iPod Connectivity
- Alloy Wheels
- Heated Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Rearview Camera
- Trip Computer
- Bluetooth

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Safety
  • Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

