2015 Volkswagen Passat

149,790 KM

Details

$11,951

$11,951
$11,951

$11,951

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2.0L TDI DSG Highline

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$11,951

$11,951

149,790KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6272082
  • Stock #: 022930
  • VIN: 1VWCV7A34FC022930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 022930
  • Mileage 149,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded TDI! Clean CarFax! Top Features Sunroof Rearview Camera Navigation System Remote Start Bluetooth Tinted Windows and SO much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
remote start
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

