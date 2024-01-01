Menu
Progressiv! Clean CarFax! Top Features Rear Sensors Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Push Button Start Leather Interior Sunroof Alloy Wheels CD Player Steering Wheel Controls and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2016 Audi Q5

175,629 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv! Clean CarFax!

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv! Clean CarFax!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

175,629KM
Used
VIN WA1L2AFP6GA028837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc028837
  • Mileage 175,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Progressiv! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Rear Sensors
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
Push Button Start
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Steering Wheel Controls

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Audi Q5